Resistance Chicks The Covenant Plymouth Event Brought Revival to Massachusetts!

The Covenant Plymouth Event Brought Revival to Massachusetts! Thank You to Tim from Plymouth we pray for his dream of owning his own farm to raise Horses and Freedom from taxation without representation! The four Horses of Revelation are riding bring revival. The veil is torn in two. Everyone can now hear God and talk to God themselves. White Horse, Pale Horse, Black Horse, Red Horse. Stayed on White Horse Beach, The Horses are riding bring Revival: White Horse will cleanse men from their sins and through the Red Horse the blood of Jesus. They will be as white as snow. The Pale Horse is our flesh, With the infilling of the Holy Spirit we will be lead and empowered by God to bring The scales of Justice. Black represents Law and Oder, the Bible. Jesus Death, death to ourselves, to those who have lied to the Holy Spirit.The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and

Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!