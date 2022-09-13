Create New Account
Resistance Chicks The Covenant Plymouth Event Brought Revival to Massachusetts!
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
The Covenant Plymouth Event Brought Revival to Massachusetts! Thank You to Tim from Plymouth we pray for his dream of owning his own farm to raise Horses and Freedom from taxation without representation! The four Horses of Revelation are riding bring revival. The veil is torn in two. Everyone can now hear God and talk to God themselves. White Horse, Pale Horse, Black Horse, Red Horse. Stayed on White Horse Beach, The Horses are riding bring Revival: White Horse will cleanse men from their sins and through the Red Horse the blood of Jesus. They will be as white as snow. The Pale Horse is our flesh, With the infilling of the Holy Spirit we will be lead and empowered by God to bring The scales of Justice. Black represents Law and Oder, the Bible. Jesus Death, death to ourselves, to those who have lied to the Holy Spirit.The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths

