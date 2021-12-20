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Red Alert! Russia Warns NATO War is Possible
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364 views • December 20, 2021
Relations between Russia and the USA are deteriorating rapidly today. Moscow demanded immediate talks with the US on security guarantees from NATO. A senior Russian diplomat warned that Russia may soon take military action against NATO if the alliance continues to ignore Russia’s warnings about weapons and troops in Ukraine.
The TruNews team has more information on this very disturbing development.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/20/21
The TruNews team has more information on this very disturbing development.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/20/21
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