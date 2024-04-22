Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Tale Of Two Economies
channel image
Son of the Republic
687 Subscribers
284 views
Published Monday

Got Bullion?

* Two parallel economies are emerging right now.

* The rich will get richer, and the poor will get poorer.

* Will you be prepared?

* Inflation is showing no signs of stopping.

* We're seeing surging prices for gold and silver.


Morris Invest | Panic Over The U.S. Dollar Collapse Is Happening, This Is Bad! (21 April 2024)

https://youtu.be/CaPTDL7jd50

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservetaxationgovernment spendinggoldinterest ratesilverhyperinflationusuryinflationbanksterreal moneycentral bankcurrency wardebt slaverysound moneybanking cartelreserve currencycurrency debasementcurrency devaluationprecious metalclayton morrisdebt enslavementmoney changerdebt spiral

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket