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CIA Sodomy of Future Leaders/Spies?
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58 views • December 22, 2021
Were elites "mentoring" future leaders to have the 1917 Communist Revolution in Russia? Why is the world's legal apparatus seemingly compromised? If so, how are judges coerced, blackmailed, or given incentives? Why was a Chief Supreme Court Justice whacked with a pillow in his face? #BidenEffect Were both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush sodomized as youths in the same Bell Haven Greenwich Connecticut Church as youths to be mentored for their positions?
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