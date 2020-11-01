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EP 2173-6PM UPS FINDS HUNTER BIDEN DOCUMENTS MISSING ENROUTE TO TUCKER CARLSON
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7 views • November 01, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2173-6PM
THURSDAY - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2505537704 

Package carrier UPS has announced workers have located documents allegedly containing incriminating information about Hunter Biden after they mysteriously went missing while enroute to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return,” UPS told TheWrap. “UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right. We work hard to ensure every package is delivered, including essential goods, precious family belongings and critical healthcare.”  EP 2173-6PM UPS FINDS HUNTER BIDEN DOCUMENTS MISSING ENROUTE TO TUCKER CARLSON – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/3kEHvze 

Special Guest: James Judge, an award-winning journalist, military public affairs specialist, former spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Defense, he is now the host of the Judge Show, a conservative talk show focusing on news, faith, money and politics and the owner of Judge Public Relations, a PR firm that specializes in media relations and crisis communications.  https://www.facebook.com/thejudgeshow/

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