15 - The Union of Monica and the Unknowns Part 2

The Unknowns were so impressed with Podmother Monica Perez that we went all “extended special edition” on her; hence Part 2 of our discussion for this week's episode of UotUs.

We touch on the delight of having non-GMO babies (hi Tiny Toons!) fed by nourishing, spike protein-free breast milk, before getting stuck into the subject of election fraud.

Everyone agrees that elections are more of an illusion of democracy than ever, with such widespread fraud, disconnected politicians and unbelievably high official voter turnout numbers. I mean, stroke-damaged Fetterman winning a senate seat, and Trump, despite his vote going up in the 2020 election, getting beaten by the almost as cognitively impaired Biden? C´mon man!

If we don´t end up in the newly Free State of New Hampshire, perhaps the best we can hope for is more division, so that freedom lovers can find refuge in somewhere like Florida. At least DeSantis will throw us the odd bone every now and then.

We move onto the topic of The Matrix as a source of lessons for life. If we are actually in The Matrix then what do we do about the deeply blue-pilled, who wanted to jab, lock up, or even kill us all during Covid times? We will need discernment to distinguish those that can be saved from those that are terminally lost to us, so that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. (Watch out Tiny Toons!)

Finally, we agree that mainstream society may well have sown the seeds of its own destruction with anti-reality movements such as transgenderism, and anti-productive strategies such as affirmative action and GMO transhumanism. Who will they have to defend the borders and run successful companies?

Clearly it´s people like us and Mongolian rock band The Hu who will inherit the earth, with our DNA coursing through the majority of the people to come, just as Genghis Khan´s DNA is within most of today´s humanity.

Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Terry, Keel, Stella, Bruce, Toons (with Tiny Toons) and featuring special guest Known, Monica Perez.





