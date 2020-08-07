Tactical P.E. Featuring: This Exercise Can Result In More Effective Body Slams!

I often find it amazing how more and more citizens are lending a helping hand to law enforcement. Sort of goes against the narrative that we are all supposed to hate the police eh? Be sure to watch the entire video to see this kind of strength and power in action.If you ever find yourself in a position to help an officer of the law, loved one, or citizen in danger, particularly in this more physical sense, be a prepared tactical athlete. Work a complete strength and conditioning program that would include a move like this.This clean variation boosts explosive power from head to toe.5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared CitizensGet your free Tactical Defense PenWhat is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network