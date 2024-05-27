Create New Account
Why You Should Use Multiple Different Anti Parasitic Medications!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday

Why You Should Use Multiple Different Anti Parasitic Medications!


I have made endless amounts of anti-parasitic medication detox protocols talking about how to safely and correctly detox parasites with things such as Albendazole, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Praziquantel, and Nitazoxanide.


One thing I need to make everyone aware of regarding these types of detoxifying medications is "Why You Should Use Multiple Different Parasitic Medications!" If you do not know why and/or you are finding it hard to eradicate parasites in your body by just using one anti-parasitic medication, watch this video from start to finish!

fenbendazole hydroxychloroquine ivermectin mebendazole praziquantel nitazoxanide anti parasitic medication albendazole

