little image’s Brandon Walters - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 602

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Brandon Walters, the bassist/guitarist/keyboardist of the alternative pop band, little image, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with The Academy Is. little image is currently supporting their newest single, COME SAIL AWAY.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Precision/Jazz PJ Bass Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y013N

Aguilar PJ pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6nm7k

High mass bridge - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Xm0r7g

DR Fat-Beams Bass Strings (45–105) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YREjMR

Fender Jazz Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y3xjr

Fender Noiseless pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4mGYm

Fender Player Series Telecaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3J6RQB

EverTune bridge - https://www.evertune.com/

Lollar El Rayo Humbucker Pickup - https://www.lollarguitars.com/lollar-humbucker-pickups/el-rayo-humbucker

Lollar Special T Single-Coil Pickup - https://www.lollarguitars.com/tele-special-bridge

Behringer Ultra Chorus UC200 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y3x4G

Fender Bassman Compressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2abg4Q

Wampler Tumnus Overdrive - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPG0Aj

Vertex Preamp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N91ej2

Benson Preamp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqJOVW

Mr. Black Supermoon Reverb - https://www.mrblackpedals.com/products/supermoon

MXR Dyna Comp Compressor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0aPQ9

Line 6 HX Stomp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aRDYQ

Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKA59Y

Strymon Flint V2 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLVm1v

IK Multimedia ToneX Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjZGk3

Fender Bassman 800 Hybrid Bass Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jex5q0

Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/552q4N

Ableton Live - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPG00N

Apple Macbook Pro - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2abg2G

Behringer Pro-1 analog synth - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rak05v





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 17, 2025

Location -SPACE in Evanston, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

00:58 Guitars & Basses

06:08 Pedalboard

13:46 Amp & Cabinet

14:47 Synth/Keyboard/Electronics





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





