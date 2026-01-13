little image’s Brandon Walters - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 602

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Brandon Walters, the bassist/guitarist/keyboardist of the alternative pop band, little image, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with The Academy Is. little image is currently supporting their newest single, COME SAIL AWAY.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - November 17, 2025
Location -SPACE in Evanston, IL
FOLLOW US:
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Skip Intro
00:58 Guitars & Basses
06:08 Pedalboard
13:46 Amp & Cabinet
14:47 Synth/Keyboard/Electronics
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
