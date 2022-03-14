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Update From The Freedom Convoy - The Daily Mojo
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60 views • March 14, 2022
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
Serial killers in NYC and DC - who knew? And both Democrat havens? Coincidence? There's a new "fact-checking" organization in town - and guess who's running it? Kamala Harris serves up some tasty word salad that proves she's completely out of her league.
And, we get an update from Michael Letts - Co-Chairman of the Freedom Convoy, live from Hagerstown, MD.
If you'd like to support his charity - InVestUSA.org
Keith Malinak ( @KeithMalinak https://www.atthemicshow.com/ ) host of the At The Mic podcast joins the convo and dishes on his favorite and least favorite peeps.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 729 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
Serial killers in NYC and DC - who knew? And both Democrat havens? Coincidence? There's a new "fact-checking" organization in town - and guess who's running it? Kamala Harris serves up some tasty word salad that proves she's completely out of her league.
And, we get an update from Michael Letts - Co-Chairman of the Freedom Convoy, live from Hagerstown, MD.
If you'd like to support his charity - InVestUSA.org
Keith Malinak ( @KeithMalinak https://www.atthemicshow.com/ ) host of the At The Mic podcast joins the convo and dishes on his favorite and least favorite peeps.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 729 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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