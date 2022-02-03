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After Show Convo with Evie B | Ep 71 Pt 2
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3 views • February 03, 2022
We continue our chat with Evie B, an artist, musician and athlete who is constantly exploring new horizons and expanding her consciousness.
Peter and Evie chat about her diversified portfolio of music and art, gaining confidence and being inspired by others to push through barriers.
We also chat about: Evie B's upcoming projects; playing clarinet; pure imagination; next level healing; inner knowings and guiding lights; finding joy; spiritual connections; being a Lion; trial by fire; and we conclude our episode with a sampling of Evie B's paintings.
Learn more about Evie B: https://www.EvieB.Portfolio.Site
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Evie B.
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You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
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For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Peter and Evie chat about her diversified portfolio of music and art, gaining confidence and being inspired by others to push through barriers.
We also chat about: Evie B's upcoming projects; playing clarinet; pure imagination; next level healing; inner knowings and guiding lights; finding joy; spiritual connections; being a Lion; trial by fire; and we conclude our episode with a sampling of Evie B's paintings.
Learn more about Evie B: https://www.EvieB.Portfolio.Site
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Evie B.
= = = = = = = = = = =
You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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