Feelings...Nothing More Than Feelings

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60 views • June 02, 2021
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Apostasy Update # 6
Tom: Now, Samuel Andrews then looked to his own generation 120 years ago to see if there might be things that would prepare mankind for what Scripture declares will take place in the last days. Now, I don’t know if what he found shocked him, but it definitely startled me! How about you, Carl?
Carl: Well, you’re right! When I was reading through the book, and I’m not quite done with it yet, but I’ve been going through it pretty hot and heavy the last few days. He was—he was very observant. He understood what was happening; he could see it unfold before him. So yes, there are some things in there that I was surprised about. There were other things, Tom, I was super excited about! I went through the section toward the back end of the Parliament of World Religions, and here’s the thing with the Parliament of World Religions: Samuel [Andrews], he was in that era when the first parliament happened.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
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Apostasy Update # 6
Tom: Now, Samuel Andrews then looked to his own generation 120 years ago to see if there might be things that would prepare mankind for what Scripture declares will take place in the last days. Now, I don’t know if what he found shocked him, but it definitely startled me! How about you, Carl?
Carl: Well, you’re right! When I was reading through the book, and I’m not quite done with it yet, but I’ve been going through it pretty hot and heavy the last few days. He was—he was very observant. He understood what was happening; he could see it unfold before him. So yes, there are some things in there that I was surprised about. There were other things, Tom, I was super excited about! I went through the section toward the back end of the Parliament of World Religions, and here’s the thing with the Parliament of World Religions: Samuel [Andrews], he was in that era when the first parliament happened.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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