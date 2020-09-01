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The case for Ancient Monotheism and Natural Gnosis
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45 views • September 01, 2020
Original Uploaders Note Monotheism is assumed to have first emerged around 500 BC, but there is an overwhelming amount of stunning evidence monotheism emerged thousands of years ago and may precede all other forms of religion. As a GNOSIS teacher I will append that missionaries discovered monotheistic Natural Gnosis in primitive peoples in the 19th century, and that is the basis of all religions. Religions began when hunter gathering ceased and people stayed in agricultural settlements. Consumerism seems to promote polytheism. In agriculturaL settlements gnosis competes with religions and polytheism
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