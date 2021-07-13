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Pfizer, Help Wanted, Big Toronto Parties, Surly BC Doctors & More; Last Week Today for July 12th, 2021
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30 views • July 13, 2021
Pfizer wants Covid "vaccine" boosters (and more money), the economy slowly opens up, employment opportunities grow, parties celebrating soccer proliferate and surly doctors and nurses assert their freedoms by suing and organizing road trips.
Welcome to summer.
Meanwhile, back in Quebec, premier François Legault announces plans to "limit people's access" to "non-essential" services if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the fall.
For an overview of these and other stories covered in the last week on Freedom Forum News, check out the July 12th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Pfizer, Help Wanted, Big Toronto Parties, Surly BC Doctors & More; Last Week Today for July 12th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/last_week_today_for_july_12th_2021.
Welcome to summer.
Meanwhile, back in Quebec, premier François Legault announces plans to "limit people's access" to "non-essential" services if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the fall.
For an overview of these and other stories covered in the last week on Freedom Forum News, check out the July 12th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Pfizer, Help Wanted, Big Toronto Parties, Surly BC Doctors & More; Last Week Today for July 12th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/last_week_today_for_july_12th_2021.
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