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Dolts!...Both on the same page.
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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40 views • July 23, 2021
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh proves again how he will ride the coat tails of Justin Trudeau to promote control over Online Expression in the name of "Anti-Hate".

#TruthandReconcialition,#NoToC36,#CallElection



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SOURCES:

From The Western Standard: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/07/ndp-urges-urgent-passage-of-liberal-internet-censorship-bill/?fbclid=IwAR1zOfl09myuRExkQ0sJ9gP-p7S-u7sY19l4aEFGj4N_3S2Tr8oJKVsQ-7M

From Spencer Fernando: https://spencerfernando.com/2021/07/22/with-censorship-push-justin-trudeau-jagmeet-singh-are-trying-to-criminalize-free-expression-silence-opponents/?fbclid=IwAR1LvtUpxzX6S64f4I7hift5bHm7usVqU7JNpQQ7GLNZY_v76-gANSQGv04

More Liberal PUSH to Stifle Committee's Investigations: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/liberals-interfering-with-exclusive-jurisdiction-of-house-speaker-tells-court?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR3GHTx662BKScKjkPNRCdtKETYAs_Y7UwLOIOx1IL3SyQH1g-zxNznYTTY#Echobox=1626997007

From StormHaven Media : ( Trudeau Off Shoring Censorship): https://stormhaven.blog/2021/07/21/trudeau-off-shoring-censorship-of-canadians-meet-your-new-ministry-of-truth/

Great Video from JCV Dude ( Watch all 20mins): https://youtu.be/Nrl8DbpPAlQ

If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



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