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MONEY IS A GATEWAY DRUG TO SPIRITUALITY
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230 views • October 26, 2021
For the next two minutes, listen to me riff about how money is a gateway drug to spirituality…
Listen… EVERYBODY has money stuff. Whether you came from a poor family or a rich family, everyone has a money story.
Deconstruct your limiting beliefs about money is the same as deconstructing limiting beliefs about ANYTHING.
Its about being able to identify blocks and move through them to live your infinite potential.
This clip is from the Help Me Rhonda Show, hosted by the amazing Rhonda Swan!
To hear more about how everybody has a money story, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDG5O1t6fTU
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Listen… EVERYBODY has money stuff. Whether you came from a poor family or a rich family, everyone has a money story.
Deconstruct your limiting beliefs about money is the same as deconstructing limiting beliefs about ANYTHING.
Its about being able to identify blocks and move through them to live your infinite potential.
This clip is from the Help Me Rhonda Show, hosted by the amazing Rhonda Swan!
To hear more about how everybody has a money story, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDG5O1t6fTU
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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