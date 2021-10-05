© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Titles of Respect... Good or bad?
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 05, 2021
Jesus said Call nobody on earth, father, master, or teacher. Jesus wasn't only speaking about priests. He wasn't only speaking about certain people. He meant no one on earth. He also said, "Do not allow yourselves to be called these things either." So we have to get the SPIRIT of what he is saying, it's about titles of respect elevating people above others. Jesus said that is wrong! Do you believe Him?
For more info on the teachings of Jesus: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more info on the teachings of Jesus: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.