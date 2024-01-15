Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 15, 2024 - IDIOCRACY - Federal government actively seeking workers with "severe intellectual disabilities"

- Cold weather, financial collapse, and disability hiring. (0:29)

- Hiring people with disabilities in the FAA. (6:26)

- US Secretary of Defense's disappearance. (12:29)

- Lloyd Austin's death and potential cover-up. (17:37)

- Disability hiring in government. (21:47)

- Financial collapse, Bitcoin ETFs, and scams. (27:17)

- Financial collapse, gold, and cryptocurrency. (42:30)

- Autism, biomedical intervention, and healing. (53:08)

- Vaccine-induced autism and medical establishment denial. (1:05:09)

- Vaccine safety and autism. (1:09:28)

- Parenting, health, and autism awareness. (1:14:45)

- Vaccine safety and autism prevention. (1:24:52)

- Parenting and autism, with a focus on decision-making and medical care. (1:35:07)

- Autism awareness and empowerment. (1:39:08)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





