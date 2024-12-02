BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KING CHARLES WILL NEVER BE THE ANTI-CHRIST
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
100 followers
33 views • 5 months ago

2 Peter 2:3 And through Covetousness

Shall They With Feigned Words MAKE MERCHANDISE of YOU:

whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not,

and their damnation slumbereth not.

According to The Perverted Merchandiser TIM COHEN ~ Ye All Made Rich Through His Selling of The Multitude of His SCORCERY, He Proclaims King Charles Will Be The Coming Antichrist.


 NEVER ~ NEVER ~ NEVER !


That is ABSOLUTE ~ TIME WILL TELL ~ Very Very SOON !!!


If God Honors This FOOL ~ Than That Makes ALMIGHTY God a LIAR ~


Proverbs 23:23 Buy The Truth, and SELL IT NOT !!!


; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.


Just REMEMBER One Thing People ~


It is IMPOSSIBLE For GOD To LIE ~ PERIOD


He Does Watch Over His Word to Perform and GUARD It !!!


John 2: 14 And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves { and BOOK's & DVD's } and the changers of money sitting: 15 And when he had made a scourge of small cords, He Drove Them All Out of The Temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables; 16 And said unto Them That Sold Doves { and BOOK's & DVD's }, Take These Things Hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.




https://thefinalwitness.com/


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ


https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness


https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par

Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
