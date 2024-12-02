KING CHARLES WILL NEVER BE THE ANTI-CHRIST

2 Peter 2:3 And through Covetousness

Shall They With Feigned Words MAKE MERCHANDISE of YOU:

whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not,

and their damnation slumbereth not.

According to The Perverted Merchandiser TIM COHEN ~ Ye All Made Rich Through His Selling of The Multitude of His SCORCERY, He Proclaims King Charles Will Be The Coming Antichrist.





NEVER ~ NEVER ~ NEVER !





That is ABSOLUTE ~ TIME WILL TELL ~ Very Very SOON !!!





If God Honors This FOOL ~ Than That Makes ALMIGHTY God a LIAR ~





Proverbs 23:23 Buy The Truth, and SELL IT NOT !!!





; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.





Just REMEMBER One Thing People ~





It is IMPOSSIBLE For GOD To LIE ~ PERIOD





He Does Watch Over His Word to Perform and GUARD It !!!





John 2: 14 And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves { and BOOK's & DVD's } and the changers of money sitting: 15 And when he had made a scourge of small cords, He Drove Them All Out of The Temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables; 16 And said unto Them That Sold Doves { and BOOK's & DVD's }, Take These Things Hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.













