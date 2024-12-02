KING CHARLES WILL NEVER BE THE ANTI-CHRIST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Peter 2:3 And through Covetousness
Shall They With Feigned Words MAKE MERCHANDISE of YOU:
whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not,
and their damnation slumbereth not.
According to The Perverted Merchandiser TIM COHEN ~ Ye All Made Rich Through His Selling of The Multitude of His SCORCERY, He Proclaims King Charles Will Be The Coming Antichrist.
NEVER ~ NEVER ~ NEVER !
That is ABSOLUTE ~ TIME WILL TELL ~ Very Very SOON !!!
If God Honors This FOOL ~ Than That Makes ALMIGHTY God a LIAR ~
Proverbs 23:23 Buy The Truth, and SELL IT NOT !!!
; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.
Just REMEMBER One Thing People ~
It is IMPOSSIBLE For GOD To LIE ~ PERIOD
He Does Watch Over His Word to Perform and GUARD It !!!
John 2: 14 And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves { and BOOK's & DVD's } and the changers of money sitting: 15 And when he had made a scourge of small cords, He Drove Them All Out of The Temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables; 16 And said unto Them That Sold Doves { and BOOK's & DVD's }, Take These Things Hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.
