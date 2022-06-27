How to Prepare Someone for Talk Therapy #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/iorFdW-nCX4





Sometimes people avoid therapy not because they can’t afford it or don’t have time… This may be why:





In this video, US Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Glenn R. Schiraldi, who is now at University of Maryland School of Public Health, running the Resilience Training International website resiliencefirst.com, discusses the steps to help someone be more open to talking about their issues. 🗣️





According to Glenn, talk therapy can be difficult for some people because they simply aren’t comfortable telling their stories to anyone.⛔

One way to help them be more comfortable with talk therapy is to take small steps and different approaches that can teach them to regulate their emotions and other factors until they are ready to talk. ✅





What are your thoughts about working someone up towards talk therapy? Let us know in the comments.