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'' The City Is Under Water '' ⚠️ Flash Flood hits Patzun, Guatemala
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90 views • May 08, 2021
Oblivious to the signs. Yeshua pointed out in Matthew 24:38-39, "For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that [Noah] entered into the ark, and knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of Man be."
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