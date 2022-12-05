Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"MASTURBATION IS SAFE AND HEALTHY"
170 views
channel image
FreedomClan
Published 18 hours ago |

Pornography and masturbation is rampant in western society. 1 in 5 mobile phone searches are porn related as we are beginning to see the breakdown of our culture and civilisation as we know it.


Other Channels:

https://t.me/freedomclanofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXseSWtA6BzVIkQJmQyOCg

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BGKCVp189w6B/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2042335

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomclan

https://gab.com/FreedomClan

https://www.instagram.com/thefreedomclanshorts/

https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomclan_?lang=en

Keywords
harmporn addictionyoung peopledegeneracyeroticporn is bad for youdopamine detoxmasturbation low sperm countmasturbation cause weaknessnofap porn industrytruth about porn industrynegative effects of porndownsides of pornnegative effects of masturbationmasturbation addictionporn causes erectile dysfunctionporn is good for youthe benefits of pornthe benefits of masturbationnofap truthyesfapprofap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket