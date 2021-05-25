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Bill Murray Stars In The Covaids Great Reset Day That Never Ends
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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52 views • May 25, 2021
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EarthShip Gofundme:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/earthship-mexico-quotbuild-that-wallof-tiresquot?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&;utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer

Intro vid: AGENDA-2030 DAY: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1393685146654625795

Bill Gates is seen going to dinner at Nobu in NYC with 'daughter Phoebe and her boyfriend' still wearing wedding ring as he keeps up busy weekend in his first public outing since announcing his divorce from Melinda: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9608821/Bill-Gates-seen-going-dinner-Nobu-NYC-daughter-Phoebe-boyfriend.html

Some people have asked me what I would do if the state tried to force their gene "therapy" on me. Here's what. And Lucy would take out their ankles. They better get their ankle guards on!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1396305460517556224

Detailed explanation of the PCR test, the driver of this Pandemic. Mullis vs Fauci, TRUTH vs LIES, Good vs Evil:(video) https://twitter.com/umustrise/status/1396280471638532101

Las Vegas strip club hosting COVID-19 vaccine event Friday night (Video): https://www.fox5vegas.com/coronavirus/las-vegas-strip-club-hosting-covid-19-vaccine-event-friday-night/article_cd28c42a-b74e-11eb-a393-8705101ed69b.html?fbclid=IwAR0ImxKaXoBxDalC0T79GV-rstDm_NgOQghOZeYeEw5l448lAYszx9SMk3c

'Vax & Scratch' lottery scheme aims to up New York COVID-19 shots: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/vax-scratch-lottery-scheme-aims-up-new-york-covid-19-shots-2021-05-20/

Study: Skin Reactions to COVID Vaccines Aren’t Dangerous:
https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210408/study-says-skin-ractions-to-covid-vaccines-arent-dangerous

Moderna vaccine can trigger red, itchy 'COVID arm,' but don’t worry, it's temporary: https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-hypersensitivity-reaction-moderna-covid-vaccine.html

White House partners with dating apps to encourage Covid vaccinations:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/21/politics/covid-vaccine-status-dating-apps-white-house/index.html

‘Lift Your Spirit, Take Your Shot’ Campaign Boosts Covid-19 Vaccination: https://huntingtonnow.com/lift-your-spirit-take-your-shot-boosts-covid-19-vaccination/

I Love This Old Lady…: (video) https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395481978703474688

BREAKING NEWS: Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill to Stop the Censorship of Floridians by Big Tech: https://www.flgov.com/2021/05/24/governor-ron-desantis-signs-bill-to-stop-the-censorship-of-floridians-by-big-tech/

This is how the government is propagandizing toddlers to get the jab (Tik Tok video): https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia/status/1395493893035200516

“Wow! What a Year!” A new lockdown -themed musical for primary schools that is getting children singing again: https://www.greatreporter.com/content/4070/new-lockdown-themed-musical-primary-schools-getting-children-singing-again

Look what they want to teach your kids: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhuEtB55Md9S/

This just keeps on getting more and more disgusting.: https://twitter.com/AnonymousAfici1/status/1396324026692288512

Worst : Scamdemic in History - Death Rate in England Lowest Since Records Began: https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1395356843447291905?s=20

INDIA - THE VARIANT IS SO DEADLY, THEY HAVE TO FAKE THE NEWS!: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wx9PqM3qXht0

Get Ready for Financial Shocks From Climate Change, Biden Tells Officials: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/get-ready-for-financial-shocks-from-climate-change-joe-biden-tells-officials-6922471.html

Crypto Traders last week, this week (show each image separately as I mention it): https://twitter.com/Cryptanzee/status/1395853620373954562

ESG: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/environmental-social-and-governance-esg-criteria.asp

Huobi Stops Crypto Miner Hosting in China, Coindesk Says: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-23/huobi-stops-crypto-miner-hosting-in-china-coindesk-says
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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