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Bill Murray Stars In The Covaids Great Reset Day That Never Ends
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52 views • May 25, 2021
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EarthShip Gofundme:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/earthship-mexico-quotbuild-that-wallof-tiresquot?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&;utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
Intro vid: AGENDA-2030 DAY: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1393685146654625795
Bill Gates is seen going to dinner at Nobu in NYC with 'daughter Phoebe and her boyfriend' still wearing wedding ring as he keeps up busy weekend in his first public outing since announcing his divorce from Melinda: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9608821/Bill-Gates-seen-going-dinner-Nobu-NYC-daughter-Phoebe-boyfriend.html
Some people have asked me what I would do if the state tried to force their gene "therapy" on me. Here's what. And Lucy would take out their ankles. They better get their ankle guards on!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1396305460517556224
Detailed explanation of the PCR test, the driver of this Pandemic. Mullis vs Fauci, TRUTH vs LIES, Good vs Evil:(video) https://twitter.com/umustrise/status/1396280471638532101
Las Vegas strip club hosting COVID-19 vaccine event Friday night (Video): https://www.fox5vegas.com/coronavirus/las-vegas-strip-club-hosting-covid-19-vaccine-event-friday-night/article_cd28c42a-b74e-11eb-a393-8705101ed69b.html?fbclid=IwAR0ImxKaXoBxDalC0T79GV-rstDm_NgOQghOZeYeEw5l448lAYszx9SMk3c
'Vax & Scratch' lottery scheme aims to up New York COVID-19 shots: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/vax-scratch-lottery-scheme-aims-up-new-york-covid-19-shots-2021-05-20/
Study: Skin Reactions to COVID Vaccines Aren’t Dangerous:
https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210408/study-says-skin-ractions-to-covid-vaccines-arent-dangerous
Moderna vaccine can trigger red, itchy 'COVID arm,' but don’t worry, it's temporary: https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-hypersensitivity-reaction-moderna-covid-vaccine.html
White House partners with dating apps to encourage Covid vaccinations:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/21/politics/covid-vaccine-status-dating-apps-white-house/index.html
‘Lift Your Spirit, Take Your Shot’ Campaign Boosts Covid-19 Vaccination: https://huntingtonnow.com/lift-your-spirit-take-your-shot-boosts-covid-19-vaccination/
I Love This Old Lady…: (video) https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395481978703474688
BREAKING NEWS: Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill to Stop the Censorship of Floridians by Big Tech: https://www.flgov.com/2021/05/24/governor-ron-desantis-signs-bill-to-stop-the-censorship-of-floridians-by-big-tech/
This is how the government is propagandizing toddlers to get the jab (Tik Tok video): https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia/status/1395493893035200516
“Wow! What a Year!” A new lockdown -themed musical for primary schools that is getting children singing again: https://www.greatreporter.com/content/4070/new-lockdown-themed-musical-primary-schools-getting-children-singing-again
Look what they want to teach your kids: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhuEtB55Md9S/
This just keeps on getting more and more disgusting.: https://twitter.com/AnonymousAfici1/status/1396324026692288512
Worst : Scamdemic in History - Death Rate in England Lowest Since Records Began: https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1395356843447291905?s=20
INDIA - THE VARIANT IS SO DEADLY, THEY HAVE TO FAKE THE NEWS!: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wx9PqM3qXht0
Get Ready for Financial Shocks From Climate Change, Biden Tells Officials: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/get-ready-for-financial-shocks-from-climate-change-joe-biden-tells-officials-6922471.html
Crypto Traders last week, this week (show each image separately as I mention it): https://twitter.com/Cryptanzee/status/1395853620373954562
ESG: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/environmental-social-and-governance-esg-criteria.asp
Huobi Stops Crypto Miner Hosting in China, Coindesk Says: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-23/huobi-stops-crypto-miner-hosting-in-china-coindesk-says
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
EarthShip Gofundme:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/earthship-mexico-quotbuild-that-wallof-tiresquot?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&;utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
Intro vid: AGENDA-2030 DAY: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1393685146654625795
Bill Gates is seen going to dinner at Nobu in NYC with 'daughter Phoebe and her boyfriend' still wearing wedding ring as he keeps up busy weekend in his first public outing since announcing his divorce from Melinda: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9608821/Bill-Gates-seen-going-dinner-Nobu-NYC-daughter-Phoebe-boyfriend.html
Some people have asked me what I would do if the state tried to force their gene "therapy" on me. Here's what. And Lucy would take out their ankles. They better get their ankle guards on!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1396305460517556224
Detailed explanation of the PCR test, the driver of this Pandemic. Mullis vs Fauci, TRUTH vs LIES, Good vs Evil:(video) https://twitter.com/umustrise/status/1396280471638532101
Las Vegas strip club hosting COVID-19 vaccine event Friday night (Video): https://www.fox5vegas.com/coronavirus/las-vegas-strip-club-hosting-covid-19-vaccine-event-friday-night/article_cd28c42a-b74e-11eb-a393-8705101ed69b.html?fbclid=IwAR0ImxKaXoBxDalC0T79GV-rstDm_NgOQghOZeYeEw5l448lAYszx9SMk3c
'Vax & Scratch' lottery scheme aims to up New York COVID-19 shots: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/vax-scratch-lottery-scheme-aims-up-new-york-covid-19-shots-2021-05-20/
Study: Skin Reactions to COVID Vaccines Aren’t Dangerous:
https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210408/study-says-skin-ractions-to-covid-vaccines-arent-dangerous
Moderna vaccine can trigger red, itchy 'COVID arm,' but don’t worry, it's temporary: https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-hypersensitivity-reaction-moderna-covid-vaccine.html
White House partners with dating apps to encourage Covid vaccinations:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/21/politics/covid-vaccine-status-dating-apps-white-house/index.html
‘Lift Your Spirit, Take Your Shot’ Campaign Boosts Covid-19 Vaccination: https://huntingtonnow.com/lift-your-spirit-take-your-shot-boosts-covid-19-vaccination/
I Love This Old Lady…: (video) https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395481978703474688
BREAKING NEWS: Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill to Stop the Censorship of Floridians by Big Tech: https://www.flgov.com/2021/05/24/governor-ron-desantis-signs-bill-to-stop-the-censorship-of-floridians-by-big-tech/
This is how the government is propagandizing toddlers to get the jab (Tik Tok video): https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia/status/1395493893035200516
“Wow! What a Year!” A new lockdown -themed musical for primary schools that is getting children singing again: https://www.greatreporter.com/content/4070/new-lockdown-themed-musical-primary-schools-getting-children-singing-again
Look what they want to teach your kids: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhuEtB55Md9S/
This just keeps on getting more and more disgusting.: https://twitter.com/AnonymousAfici1/status/1396324026692288512
Worst : Scamdemic in History - Death Rate in England Lowest Since Records Began: https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1395356843447291905?s=20
INDIA - THE VARIANT IS SO DEADLY, THEY HAVE TO FAKE THE NEWS!: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wx9PqM3qXht0
Get Ready for Financial Shocks From Climate Change, Biden Tells Officials: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/get-ready-for-financial-shocks-from-climate-change-joe-biden-tells-officials-6922471.html
Crypto Traders last week, this week (show each image separately as I mention it): https://twitter.com/Cryptanzee/status/1395853620373954562
ESG: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/environmental-social-and-governance-esg-criteria.asp
Huobi Stops Crypto Miner Hosting in China, Coindesk Says: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-23/huobi-stops-crypto-miner-hosting-in-china-coindesk-says
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