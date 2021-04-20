ASN Episode #1

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36 views • April 20, 2021
Dr. John Bergman D.C.

LBRY TV: https://lbry.tv/@DrJohnBergman:1
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

https://theamericanstatesassembly.net​ - American Nationals Assembly Website

http://www.annavonreitz.com​ - Resources and Education

http://sovereignnational.us​ - Changing Your Status Steps

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/ - Cont Education

https://signinamerica.com​ - American Debt Relief

https://pktf.americanstatenationals.org​ - Peacekeeping Task Force Militia

https://dianekazer.com​ - Diane Kazer Website


What is Extreme Health Academy? - https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.

Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, live workshop, podcasts, monthly video courses a supporting community, and much more!

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Academy Content Count: 647 videos, 145 hours, 48 minutes, 17 seconds.
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___

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Website:
https://drjohnbergman.com/


Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/


Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:
http://bergmanchiropractic.com

714-962-5891


Office Hours:
Monday 5:15 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 5:15 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 5:15 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed


Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/

For Media and Business Inquires contact:
[email protected]
Keywords
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