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Trump Support Falls to Jimmy Carter Level
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20 views • June 08, 2020
Even the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t believe its own unemployment numbers as Trump’s poll numbers hit the levels of Carter. Unlike Carter’s helplessness with a few Americans held hostage by Iran, most Americans are held hostage by lockdowns and lootings. Most Trump supporters still believe Fauci/CDC lies about COVID. The authoritarian precedent must be confronted and dismantled.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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