Simple Steps to Share the Gospel (Sermon + Evangelism Training)

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In October of 2022, Tony preached at a church in California for their Sunday morning service. This sermon contains content from the the first hour of our 4-hour, 'general evangelism' training series called, "Simple Steps to Share the Gospel."
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