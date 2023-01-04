Create New Account
How Will the WHO and WEF Enslave YOU..
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published Yesterday |

Planet X or Double Sun | WHO, Russia, and WEF digital Id Enslavement | People are waking up to the Vaccine Death | Holiday Heart Syndrome being pushed but no mention of all the death | In the book of Acts that Reminds me of the time we are in | Russia Dream of a dark storm | Sorry for the Audio..


Part 2 Bible Study on the WHY elite making their move so fast : https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/why-are-the-elite-pushing-for-so-much-destruction-from-a-biblical-perspective-fdr-198-bible-study-part-2/
Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

