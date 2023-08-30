The Day After in Lahaina - The Most Comprehensive and Longest Drone Footage of the Fire Damage Available

In light of the media blackout I captured this footage from a video on YouTube. Government is already putting up black screens to block the view and preventing any pictures or drones from taking footage. It's only a matter of time before YouTube begins to censor footage so grabbed this while I could.
This is what the government and police does not want you to see taken the day after the fire on August 8th of the entire burnt area of Lahaina from a 4K drone,
No narration. Only residents playing a ukulele and singing. Take the time to examine it carefully and notice the anomolies such as completely incinerated areas then suddenly, no damage to a structure at all. Strange behavior for a wildfire. I wonder if this is what they don't want us to see?
