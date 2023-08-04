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Powerful explosions thundered at Izmail port facility in Odessa
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196 views • August 04, 2023

Explosions thundered and a massive fire broke out at industrial infrastructure facility in the port of Izmail on Danube River in Odessa region. The kamikaze drone "Geran" launched by Russian Armed Forces destroyed several storage points of Ukraine and NATO military products, such as Izmail Marine Station, the administration building of Danube Shipping Company, granaries and oil storages. It was used in the Black Sea battle against Russia, now Izmail port works have been stopped.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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danubekamikaze dronesgeranizmail port
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