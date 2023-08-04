Powerful explosions thundered at Izmail port facility in Odessa

Explosions thundered and a massive fire broke out at industrial infrastructure facility in the port of Izmail on Danube River in Odessa region. The kamikaze drone "Geran" launched by Russian Armed Forces destroyed several storage points of Ukraine and NATO military products, such as Izmail Marine Station, the administration building of Danube Shipping Company, granaries and oil storages. It was used in the Black Sea battle against Russia, now Izmail port works have been stopped.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.