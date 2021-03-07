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1 on 1 with Doug Force and Jon Mihalich
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80 views • March 07, 2021
The Myth is Canada host Doug Force interviews members of the Canadian freedom movement to learn what made them "get off the couch" and become activists.
Jon Mihalich is a general contractor, truck driver, musician and videographer focused on chronicling the developing Albertan Freedom movement.
For more, check out the March 7th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "1 on 1 with Doug Force and Jon Mihalich" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/1_on_1_with_doug_force_and_jon_mihalich.
Jon Mihalich is a general contractor, truck driver, musician and videographer focused on chronicling the developing Albertan Freedom movement.
For more, check out the March 7th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "1 on 1 with Doug Force and Jon Mihalich" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/1_on_1_with_doug_force_and_jon_mihalich.
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