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Amazon is selling out to China, and it’s dangerous for everyone
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131 views • December 29, 2021
China Uncensored, December 29, 2021
Amazon Inc. has been working with the Chinese Communist Party on its propaganda efforts in English and Chinese. But that's not even the worst of what Amazon has done to placate the Chinese Communist Party. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for why Amazon is doing the CCP's bidding, how Amazon gave sensitive data to the CCP from one of its clients in the US, and the position Amazon took on the CCP's tight ideological control of its citizens.
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Unscripted podcast https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
Amazon Inc. has been working with the Chinese Communist Party on its propaganda efforts in English and Chinese. But that's not even the worst of what Amazon has done to placate the Chinese Communist Party. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for why Amazon is doing the CCP's bidding, how Amazon gave sensitive data to the CCP from one of its clients in the US, and the position Amazon took on the CCP's tight ideological control of its citizens.
YouTube demonetizes our channels, we need your support!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
https://chinauncensored.locals.com
We also accept bitcoin!
https://chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin
Buy our merchandise!
https://chinauncensored.tv/merchandise
Get Brilliant: First 200 get 20% off
http://brilliant.org/ChinaUncensored
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
youtube.com/ChinaUncensored?sub_confi...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
Unscripted podcast https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
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