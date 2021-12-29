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Amazon is selling out to China, and it’s dangerous for everyone
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131 views • December 29, 2021
China Uncensored, December 29, 2021

Amazon Inc. has been working with the Chinese Communist Party on its propaganda efforts in English and Chinese. But that's not even the worst of what Amazon has done to placate the Chinese Communist Party. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for why Amazon is doing the CCP's bidding, how Amazon gave sensitive data to the CCP from one of its clients in the US, and the position Amazon took on the CCP's tight ideological control of its citizens.

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