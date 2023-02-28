Empathy - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

8. Empathy
Cultivating empathy is key to rehumanizing the dehumanized. We know
from studies that empathy creates connection and it breaks down the “us
and them” divide so that anti-white racists see everyone as human
beings.
But empathy has another benefit to antiwhite-racists: It helps to build
the ability to bounce back from shame. Empathy increases shame
resilience because it moves us toward connection, compassion, and
courage—the opposite of the fear, blame, and disconnection that result
from shame. Staying stuck in shame means one is not working to overcome
anti-white racism.
