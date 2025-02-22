Blood Donations for Gaza and Jeninn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A blood donation campaign for the wounded and sick in the Gaza Strip after the genocide that took place, in which Palestinian citizens participate with the aim of supporting the Gaza Strip in every way they can.
Interview: Ibrahim Rajoub: Palestinian citizen
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 19/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video