https://gettr.com/post/p28p2q28d39
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT helps the CCP cover up the truth about the relationship between COVID-19, the P4 lab, and Bill Gates. It simply acts as a personal diplomat for Bill Gates
#CCPvirus #P4Lab #BillGates #ChatGPT
2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT帮助中共掩盖病毒和P4实验室以及比尔∙盖茨关系的真相，简直就是比尔∙盖茨的外交官
#中共病毒 #P4实验室 #比尔盖茨
