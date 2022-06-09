Ukrainian Forces Preparing To Start Another Front In Eastern Ukraine

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In Mariupol, the civil infrastructure is being restored. Territory of the Azovstal plant has been completely cleared of mines. The Berdyansk seaport is back in operation. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is operating in regular mode.
In general, the work of 33 coal mines, 2 oil and 14 gas fields that came under the control of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, despite the efforts of the Ukrainian military to inflict maximum damage to infrastructure during retreat.
Meanwhile, Russian military operations in the Donbass continue with varying success.
Russian units advancing from Izyum have reached the outskirts of Bogorodichny and are fighting for control of the village. The Russian control zone along the M03 highway is expanding. Battles for Dolyna and Krasnopolye continue. The Russian 35th army was stuck by the AFU groups entrenched in the forest to the east of the Izyum-Slavyansk highway. Russian servicemen are storming the forests day after day, without inflicting a massive blow which could burn out the area.
On June 8, according to preliminary reports, the Russian army took control of the village of Tatyanovka near Svyatogorsk. Russian troops are already 20 kilometers from the city of Slavyansk one of the main strongholds of the AFU in the Donbass region.
In Severodonetsk, fighting in the industrial area continues. Part of the 115th brigade of the AFU has reportedly retreated to Lisichansk. Russian-led forces claimed control of Borovskoe located south of Severodonetsk. Fighting continues north of the town, the AFU have been pushed out of the forests to the territory of the local airfield.
After the Ukrainian attacks in the Kherson and Kharkov regions led to no strategic successes, the AFU are reportedly preparing for a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region.
The assault groups of the 81th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU are amassing forces in Gulyai-Pole. An attack on the Russian positions in the town of Marfopol from two directions is expected in the near future.
Artillery fighting in the region has intensified. The AFU struck the Russian positions in the area of Pyatikhatki. In response, the positions of the Ukrainian 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in Kamenskoye and Shcherbaki were pounded.
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