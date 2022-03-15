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Dr. Ardis Exposes the FDA! Remdesivir Poison in Infants!! #pcrtest #remdesivir #FDA
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150 views • March 15, 2022
PLEASE SHARE: Under 3 minutes for sharing on InstaGram & TikTok. They won't let this be promoted! So let's upload this to your own Instagram and TikTok to end the censorship of this vital message!
Dr. Ardis Exposes the FDA! Remdesivir Poison in Infants!! #pcrtest #remdesivir #FDA
Dr. Ardis Exposes the FDA! Remdesivir Poison in Infants!! #pcrtest #remdesivir #FDA
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