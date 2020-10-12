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Those not vulnerable to COVID should resume life
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74 views • October 12, 2020
Laura Ingraham, October 5, 2020
Dr. Martin Kulldorff - Harvard Medical School Professor
Dr. Sunetra Gupta - Oxford University Epidemiology Professor
Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya - Stanford Epidemiology Professor
* President Trump returns to the White House
* Left and media in hysterics over Trump's White House return
* Experts: Those not vulnerable should resume life
* Media and medical establishment slam Trump's COVID treatment at Walter Reed
* Experts underscore the dangers of lockdowns
* Trump: Don't be afraid of COVID
Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews
https://www.youtube.com/c/FoxNews/
Dr. Martin Kulldorff - Harvard Medical School Professor
Dr. Sunetra Gupta - Oxford University Epidemiology Professor
Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya - Stanford Epidemiology Professor
* President Trump returns to the White House
* Left and media in hysterics over Trump's White House return
* Experts: Those not vulnerable should resume life
* Media and medical establishment slam Trump's COVID treatment at Walter Reed
* Experts underscore the dangers of lockdowns
* Trump: Don't be afraid of COVID
Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews
https://www.youtube.com/c/FoxNews/
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