Elijah faced danger when he gave a negative prophecy to King Ahaziah and how Daniel was old and ready to die but had not seen the return of the Jews to Jerusalem as God had promised. We are in a fierce battle and this message was about defining your position in Christ.

Christians have authority in the name of Jesus, we are joint heirs with Christ, we are kings and priests, but everything has to be done in faith! Elijah didn't know the outcome of his life and lived day to day but moved the hand of God when he was confronted with death.

Likewise, Daniel knew that God had given a promise to the prophet Jeremiah, but it was not being fulfilled, and he was determined to reach God and move His hand. Both men blazed a trail that we can follow as each man succeeded in moving the hand of God. You just have to make up your mind whether you are going to drift in life or take control of your destiny.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1260.pdf

RLJ-1260 -- OCTOBER 17, 2010

