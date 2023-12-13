Chasing the Failing American Dream: Can Your Retirement Survive the Failing System?

ITM TRADING INC.





Dec 8, 2023 PHOENIX

Unlocking the Secrets to Retirement Protection! 🛡️ Don't panic, but the concern for safeguarding your retirement is at an all-time high! 😱 Many are waking up to the harsh reality that the available tools have let them down. 🛑 Living the American dream and retiring comfortably? It's a daily challenge! 💸 Understand the impact of the declining dollar and how retirement tools, like certain IRAs, are making Wall Street richer. 📉 Take charge of your financial future—navigate high counterparty risks and the looming threat to Social Security. 🧐 Make informed decisions to safeguard yourself in this crucial moment! 🌐💰





📞 GOLD & SILVER BUYER CONSULTING





Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414





📖 Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver





Discover proven strategies for acquiring precious metals with our free guide. Learn to navigate quality, pricing, and authenticity for optimal privacy and performance, and see how experts can help craft a plan suited to your objectives. Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...





📖 CHAPTERS:





0:00 Retirement Is Broken

1:38 401k Background

2:53 Fees

4:50 Question Why

5:50 Control

6:20 Purchasing Power





📑 TO SEE SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/





👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US





🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414





🟩 Email us at [email protected]





🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com





🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading





🟩 ITM's Twitter:





/ itmtrading





🟩 Facebook:





/ itmtrading





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.