2021 Sedona Cosmic Awakening Presentation, Healing Shields By Lightstar

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GET THE FULL DIGITAL EXPERIENCE :
There is soooo much more where this came from. You can purchase 13 hours of content of FULL digital download replays from ALL presenters from that entire weekend, which includes live music, and ALL Sunday Workshops as well!) Get it now from the link below:
https://gumroad.com/l/Wbnfc
(Speakers and musicians over this 3-day activational event include Elders, Mystics, Wayshowers, and Experiencers such as; Isabella Greene, Clifford Mahooty, Lightstar, Devara ThunderBeat, Rion De'Rouen, Alexander Mazzone, Captain Randy Cramer, Sonja Grace, Suzanne Ross, Amanda Romania, Standswithbear, Shekina Rose, and ThunderBeat and the Cosmic Awakening Band.)
MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation
DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
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VIDEO PLATFORMS:
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📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations
JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html