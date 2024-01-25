Create New Account
They have fooled us all for years about the dangers of natural viruses❗
NZ Will Remember
Published 15 hours ago

All the lab leak verses created in nature and deadly pandemic narrative, is designed to divert your attention from the TRUTH. JJ Couey's fascinating hypothesis... I hope it helps you to open your eyes...

Source: https://vimeo.com/808406686

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT:

J J Couey of Gigaohm Biological on WHY the 'Pandemic' Was Created
https://www.brighteon.com/017e29d2-b920-437a-afc5-8385e7a5657d

JJ Couey of Gigaohm Biological on HOW the 'Pandemic' Was Created
https://www.brighteon.com/62be5e1c-7696-4a03-a942-a58c7811ad03

