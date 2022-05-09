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2 Large 5g towers at Williams Field road and 202 with FCC registration number
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70 views • May 09, 2022
LOCATION: WILLIAMS FIELD ROAD AND 202 GILBERT ARIZONA. 2 LARGE 5G TOWERS ON BOTH SIDES OF FREEWAY.
Most towers I've documented are not complying with federal law with no posted FCC registration numbers so they can be located. This is one of the few that has one apparently because it's on govt. property.
There is another large tower at this intersection. This could be TSA setup to track, trace people driving to stop and quarantine. There is a large fenced empty area under the tower where drivers can be easily detained in large numbers and sent to camps/quarantine.
Most towers I've documented are not complying with federal law with no posted FCC registration numbers so they can be located. This is one of the few that has one apparently because it's on govt. property.
There is another large tower at this intersection. This could be TSA setup to track, trace people driving to stop and quarantine. There is a large fenced empty area under the tower where drivers can be easily detained in large numbers and sent to camps/quarantine.
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