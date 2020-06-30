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Having a Bad Day? Watch this!
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19 views • June 30, 2020
Having a Bad Day? Be inspired and learn how to handle tribulation in our daily lives. The scriptures have many stories that are not always given to us in church. May our Father in heaven bless you on your journey!
This is from the Book of Job.
This is from the Book of Job.
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