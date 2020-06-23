Covid-1984 New Abnormal : 200 people clash with German police as they try to escape quarantined tower block where 700 have been locked down after coronavirus outbreak on Thursday

German tower block residents have clashed with police in a failed attempt to escape quarantine as the country battles a new spike in coronavirus cases.The violence erupted after 200 residents tried to charge through a metal barrier keeping 700 people trapped in their apartment buildings in Göttingen.Eight police officers were hurt as residents threw stones and bottles during the clashes on Saturday, and one man was arrested last night.The complex was put in lockdown on Thursday after two people were found to be infected, and 120 people had tested positive by Friday.Authorities have since employed translators and sent out texts in German and Romanian to try and persuade residents that the lockdown is necessary.A handful of new clusters including the one in Göttingen have sent Germany's closely-watched R rate soaring from 0.86 to 2.88 in just three days, and the number of new cases rose from week to week for the first time since March.More Info: