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The Freedom Index: Part 1 | Beyond the Cover
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30 views • August 05, 2021
In Episode #5 of Beyond the Cover, the team that puts together The New American’s “Freedom Index” discuss this magazine’s unique congressional scorecard. This index, published most recently in our August 9, 2021 print issue, rates every member of the U.S. House and Senate based on his or her adherence to the U.S. Constitution. Joining host Gary Benoit for the discussion are Larry Greenley, Christian Gomez, and Peter Rykowski.
An online version of the Freedom Index is available here: https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/#/
To order the August 9 issue, click here: https://shoptna.org/tna-back-issues/tna-2021-back-issues/the-new-american-3715
To order the reprint of the Freedom Index from the August 9 issue, click here: https://shoptna.org/reprints/freedom-index-august-2021-reprint
An online version of the Freedom Index is available here: https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/#/
To order the August 9 issue, click here: https://shoptna.org/tna-back-issues/tna-2021-back-issues/the-new-american-3715
To order the reprint of the Freedom Index from the August 9 issue, click here: https://shoptna.org/reprints/freedom-index-august-2021-reprint
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