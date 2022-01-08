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YOU HAVE BEEN LIED TO YOUR ENTIRE LIFE - ARE YOU READY TO LEARN THE TRUTH? W/ ANNA VON REITZ (1OF3)
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133 views • January 08, 2022
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Anna Von Reitz returns to the program to share how the American State Assemblies have been growing substantially over the last couple of years. She shares that more people are waking up to what our true history is and what our future could be if we take back control of the government. The movement is based on the premise that we have been lied to continuously our entire life and it's time to learn the truth. You can learn more about Anna Von Reitz on her website at https://annavonreitz.com/ or learn more about your state assembly at https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna Von Reitz returns to the program to share how the American State Assemblies have been growing substantially over the last couple of years. She shares that more people are waking up to what our true history is and what our future could be if we take back control of the government. The movement is based on the premise that we have been lied to continuously our entire life and it's time to learn the truth. You can learn more about Anna Von Reitz on her website at https://annavonreitz.com/ or learn more about your state assembly at https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
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