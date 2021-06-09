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Missing God by 4Hz: Sounds of Healing | Mark Johnson
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1713 views • June 09, 2021
Do you want your home to be a dwelling place for the Lord? Sound waves and frequencies can be used for good, or for evil. The enemy has learned to weaponise sound and frequencies, corrupting the original order as God created it. Scientists have learned to harness the power of frequencies to diagnose and treat medical conditions. It's time that the people of God catch on to the power of frequencies, and implement change both in making music and in their choice of listening, to help harmonise body, mind and spirit with the atmosphere of heaven.
You can download a free 528 Player (tuned to 444Hz) on the Apple and Google stores.
You can download a free 528 Player (tuned to 444Hz) on the Apple and Google stores.
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