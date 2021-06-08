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Turun Tuomiokirkon kellot soivat itsestään
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13 views • June 08, 2021
Näin kävi juuri ennen Eduskunnan äänestystä velkatakauksista Marinin hallituksessa. 36 tuntia hermoja raastavaa kovaäänistä kalkatusta kun enkeli pisteli keikuttamaan kellonkieltä raivoisaan tahtiin. Oli siinä unessa vaeltaville ihmetystä kerrassaan kun palokuntakaan mitään voinut tehdä, ei armeija eikä poliisi. Tuomio voi olla hyvä tai huono mutta tämä olikin tuhon tuomiojulistus korkealta ja KOVAA.
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