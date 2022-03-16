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The Apollo Hoax Revisited
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789 views • March 16, 2022
Pride goeth before a fall. Truth will set you free. What was Apollo 11’s one giant leap for mankind? Was it pride based on lies and a giant leap off a cliff? Fake news is much older and pervasive than most think. No truth equals slavery for man and mankind. www.hudok.info
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