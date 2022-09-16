Create New Account
LIBERAL DIVISION on 911 ANNIVERSARY – BEAR HUNTING & GEN Z HOPE
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


September 15, 2022


First episode back after hunting Bear in the Northwest woods of Maine. Liberals continue to divide, even during the week of the 9/11 mourning anniversary. September 12, 2001 was the last day of unity of America.


My recent OAN segment where I discuss the rise in crime in America.


Hope for Generation Z and America when I interview Tim, a 20 yr old hunting guide in Northern Maine & Idaho.


https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k897z-liberal-division-on-911-anniversary-bear-hunting-and-gen-z-hope.html


Keywords
current eventsliberalspoliticsamericacrime911idahohopegeneration ztimmaineoanteddy danielsin the trenchesdividhunting guidebear hunting

