LIBERAL DIVISION on 911 ANNIVERSARY – BEAR HUNTING & GEN Z HOPE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 15, 2022
First episode back after hunting Bear in the Northwest woods of Maine. Liberals continue to divide, even during the week of the 9/11 mourning anniversary. September 12, 2001 was the last day of unity of America.
My recent OAN segment where I discuss the rise in crime in America.
Hope for Generation Z and America when I interview Tim, a 20 yr old hunting guide in Northern Maine & Idaho.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k897z-liberal-division-on-911-anniversary-bear-hunting-and-gen-z-hope.html
