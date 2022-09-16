LIBERAL DIVISION on 911 ANNIVERSARY – BEAR HUNTING & GEN Z HOPE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





First episode back after hunting Bear in the Northwest woods of Maine. Liberals continue to divide, even during the week of the 9/11 mourning anniversary. September 12, 2001 was the last day of unity of America.





My recent OAN segment where I discuss the rise in crime in America.





Hope for Generation Z and America when I interview Tim, a 20 yr old hunting guide in Northern Maine & Idaho.





